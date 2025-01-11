Vorteilswelt
Regulation by FIS?

“Realized it was too aggressive and became dangerous”

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 07:50

Former ski racer Johan Clarey has spoken about the dangers of modern skiing following the fatal fall of his compatriot Cyprien Sarrazin in Bormio. The expert explained that he had once used special equipment himself and eventually realized "that it was far too aggressive and became dangerous". In principle, he is open to stricter regulation by the FIS.

0 Kommentare

There had already been discussions about Sarrazin's special carbon rails before the start of the new World Cup season. They were supposed to enable the Frenchman to have a particularly aggressive skiing style. But since his brutal crash in Bormio, there has been speculation as to whether they may have been the trigger. However, his compatriot Clarey currently sees no evidence of this: "He's been riding with them for two or three years, so he won't have been surprised by them." 

The former racer once used special equipment himself, as he explained to "Eurosport": "In the 2017/18 season, I once tried extended tongues on my ski boots that reached below the knee. They weren't made of carbon, but were traditional tongues that were simply longer."

However, he soon noticed the pitfalls associated with this: "But this adjustment alone changed the behavior of my boots and the aggressiveness of my skis enormously. I mainly used them on icy patches and slopes like in Bormio and Kitzbühel. I later realized that it was far too aggressive and became dangerous." So he gave it up from then on. 

"Have to think about the people behind it"
The 44-year-old is generally open to any regulation of equipment and speed by the FIS, but: "You have to put forward arguments that show whether it is really dangerous. It's about proving that the equipment causes too much aggression and is therefore dangerous."

Cyprien Sarrazin (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Cyprien Sarrazin
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

With regard to Stelvio victim Sarrazin, the focus is now on his health anyway. "Everyone wants to know when he comes back because they only know Cyprien the skier. But we have to think about the person behind it. The priority now is that he gets his normal life back - then we'll see."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

