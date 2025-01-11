“Realized it was too aggressive and became dangerous”

There had already been discussions about Sarrazin's special carbon rails before the start of the new World Cup season. They were supposed to enable the Frenchman to have a particularly aggressive skiing style. But since his brutal crash in Bormio, there has been speculation as to whether they may have been the trigger. However, his compatriot Clarey currently sees no evidence of this: "He's been riding with them for two or three years, so he won't have been surprised by them."