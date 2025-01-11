Vorteilswelt
With the power of the opponent

Much more exercise for healthy children

Nachrichten
11.01.2025 09:05

How the motion4kids foundation is getting 16,000 children in schools to do sport and taking advantage of digitalization in the process.

Digitalization and exercise don't have to be mutually exclusive," says Philip Newald, CEO of the motion4kids foundation. The foundation has set itself the task of integrating exercise for children into everyday school life. "We work very closely with schools, headteachers and teachers," emphasizes Newald.

Philip Newald, CEO of the motion4kids foundation.
Philip Newald, CEO of the motion4kids foundation.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

16,000 children in more than 100 elementary school get moving
All over Austria. Thanks to the support of Red Bull Media House, the initiative, which works in coordination with the Daily Physical Activity Unit of the Ministries of Sport and Education, is moving around 16,000 children in more than 100 elementary school in all federal states for the first time. Newald emphasizes: "We especially want to reach those kids who otherwise hardly do any exercise." They are often the hardest to motivate, as they spend a lot of time in front of various screens.

Teachers can access many exercises for the classroom via the dashboard.
Teachers can access many exercises for the classroom via the dashboard.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

"Playing specifically with the strength of our opponent"
"We play specifically with the power of our opponent. Because when it's colorful and flashing, it's just cool for the kids," explains Newald. Many classes have a dashboard that gives them access to the digital adventure worlds of "movevo4kids", "Break it Kids" and "Sport Attack". It also provides access to an online platform with tailored web seminars on promoting physical activity among children.

Regina Neumaier, Director of VS Prandaugasse in Vienna.
Regina Neumaier, Director of VS Prandaugasse in Vienna.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

"Projects like this are a mandate for the next government"
Regina Neumaier, principal of the Prandaugasse elementary school in Vienna, and her colleagues have been involved in this initiative from the very beginning: "Projects like this are a mandate for the next government. You can achieve so much with them. Children simply learn better with exercise at school. And it's the best prevention. It's difficult and expensive to repair poor posture and obesity later on."

The children have a lot of fun in the classroom.
The children have a lot of fun in the classroom.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

Her message to other schools: "It works, it's a good thing. You can get a lot out of it with just a little effort." In Prandaugasse and many other elementary school, movement coaches also come into the school and a lot of additional physical education is offered.

All information can be found on the Internet at www.motion4kids.org/diebewegteSchule

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Cerny
Felix Cerny
Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
