Much more exercise for healthy children

16,000 children in more than 100 elementary school get moving

All over Austria. Thanks to the support of Red Bull Media House, the initiative, which works in coordination with the Daily Physical Activity Unit of the Ministries of Sport and Education, is moving around 16,000 children in more than 100 elementary school in all federal states for the first time. Newald emphasizes: "We especially want to reach those kids who otherwise hardly do any exercise." They are often the hardest to motivate, as they spend a lot of time in front of various screens.