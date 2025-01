Svancer and Wolf land on the podium at Kreischberg

Wolf was even in the lead before the final third attempt and ended up with 173.25 points. The 24-year-old was delighted with her first World Cup podium finish in Big Air, having already finished in the top three once before in Slopestyle. "I'm just so happy and satisfied. It shows me that I did everything right. I'm just relieved," said the two-time Olympian, who had already declared her freestyle career over. "I've never had so much fun skiing before. I just want to enjoy it now and keep it up." The 17-year-old Italian Flora Tabanelli (175.50) celebrated her first World Cup victory. Finland's Anni Karava (173.50) was just ahead of Wolf in the 8-man final.