A Pinzgauer (25) was driving a company van on the L271 in Fusch an der Großglocknerstraße in mid-July. When turning left into a junction, he overlooked a motorcyclist - a serious collision ensued due to the violation of priority. The biker crashed as a result of the impact and suffered a series of broken bones - a serious physical injury. When the police arrived at the scene of the accident and spoke to the driver, he stated that he had not been driving himself: it had been his brother. It soon emerged that the 25-year-old had made false statements in order to shift the blame. Probably because he had been drinking alcohol - but the alcohol test showed less than 0.5 per mille.