Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Slander

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
10.01.2025 16:23

A man from Pinzgau (25) caused a traffic accident in the summer in which a motorcyclist was seriously injured. However, he told the police that his brother was the driver. Now, at the trial in the regional court, he confessed to the charges of negligent bodily harm and defamation.

0 Kommentare

A Pinzgauer (25) was driving a company van on the L271 in Fusch an der Großglocknerstraße in mid-July. When turning left into a junction, he overlooked a motorcyclist - a serious collision ensued due to the violation of priority. The biker crashed as a result of the impact and suffered a series of broken bones - a serious physical injury. When the police arrived at the scene of the accident and spoke to the driver, he stated that he had not been driving himself: it had been his brother. It soon emerged that the 25-year-old had made false statements in order to shift the blame. Probably because he had been drinking alcohol - but the alcohol test showed less than 0.5 per mille.

This is why the man from Pinzgau had to answer to the Salzburg provincial court on Friday not only for the charge of grossly negligent bodily harm, but also for defamation. During the trial, the accused made a comprehensive and remorseful confession. The court sentenced the 25-year-old to three months' probation for negligent bodily harm and defamation. He accepted the sentence, but it is not yet final. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Antonio Lovric
Antonio Lovric
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf