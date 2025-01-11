“Duchesses” with princely reinforcement

Sigi Koizar knows even better. The Austrian women's basketball figurehead - who also gained EuroCup experience during her time in Russia - did not sign until the end of the season like Allesch, but only for the Cup Final Four weekend for the time being. The task is therefore obvious. "I'm looking forward to competing for the title in Duchess kit," said the 1.73-meter-tall player, who is eager to add to her collection. In which, among other things, the trophy of the European Championship of Small Countries awaits.