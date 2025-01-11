Double transfer coup
“Duchesses” with princely reinforcement
Just under a week before the hotly anticipated Cup Final Four weekend, Klosterneuburg's basketball players land a double transfer coup. National team players Alexia Allesch and Sigi Koizar are donning the Duchess kit, at least temporarily.
"We've developed very well as a team up to this point and achieved the milestones we set ourselves," says Duchess head coach Diana Picorusevic, summing up positively after the turn of the year.
Of course, Klosterneuburg's basketball players have only lost to league leaders UBI Graz in the league so far, they are unbeaten in the reintroduced Supercup and reached the final four in the Austria Cup. The "Herzoginnen" are therefore on course for the title three times over, but clearly want to play it safe when it comes to the coronation. Yesterday, the Babenberg team unveiled two new additions, category: princely.
The first reinforcement is Alexia Allesch, who has already played in the 3x3 and the classic national team. The half-American naturally learned her trade at home and most recently played in the German league. "My goal is to help the team and win as many games as possible," says the 26-year-old, explaining why she was brought to Klosterneuburg.
Sigi Koizar knows even better. The Austrian women's basketball figurehead - who also gained EuroCup experience during her time in Russia - did not sign until the end of the season like Allesch, but only for the Cup Final Four weekend for the time being. The task is therefore obvious. "I'm looking forward to competing for the title in Duchess kit," said the 1.73-meter-tall player, who is eager to add to her collection. In which, among other things, the trophy of the European Championship of Small Countries awaits.
The word "transfer coup" is used in a rather inflationary way, but in this case it seems appropriate. Manager Matthias Hager is also aware of this: "It is definitely an honor for us that such strong players want to join us."
