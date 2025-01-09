Distrustful Alpine Association wants to be included

Alpine Association sees itself as a partner in dialog

While the question - there is disagreement about who is responsible for this - is quite clearly aimed at a ban on wind power, Werner Radl, First Chairman of the Alpine Association of Carinthia, puts things into perspective: "We are not in favor of a total ban in the state, but we have to weigh up the pros and cons of this sensitive issue." And Secretary General Clemens Matt explains: "We are not against wind power and offer ourselves as a partner in dialog. In Tyrol, we were involved in the development of exclusion zones."