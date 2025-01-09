On the subject of wind power
Distrustful Alpine Association wants to be included
The representatives of the Austrian Alpine Association are attempting to walk a tightrope with regard to the wind power consultation on 12 January. On the one hand, they are arguing for compromises and want to be involved in official procedures, while on the other hand they doubt the intentions of the provincial government.
"The basis for our actions is the statute, it's about preserving the beauty of our mountains," explained Erich Auer, nature conservation officer of the Carinthian Alpine Association, at a press conference on the wind power consultation on 12 January. "We have also shown this with projects for chalet villages, ski slopes and power lines." This also explains the clear positioning of the assembled representatives of the Alpine Association in favor of a "YES" vote on Sunday. But when it comes to the details, a more nuanced picture emerges.
Alpine Association sees itself as a partner in dialog
While the question - there is disagreement about who is responsible for this - is quite clearly aimed at a ban on wind power, Werner Radl, First Chairman of the Alpine Association of Carinthia, puts things into perspective: "We are not in favor of a total ban in the state, but we have to weigh up the pros and cons of this sensitive issue." And Secretary General Clemens Matt explains: "We are not against wind power and offer ourselves as a partner in dialog. In Tyrol, we were involved in the development of exclusion zones."
In principle, the Alpine Association wants to have a say in decisions on wind power. "We should be involved in the official procedure," says Radl, while also threatening. "Otherwise we will fight projects all the way to the highest courts." While the zoning that Martin Gruber and Sebastian Schuschnig are planning in an ordinance has been "sympathetically noted", there appears to be little trust in the provincial government.
Doubts about the provincial government's intentions
"The provincial government may adhere to the ordinance, but it can always amend it," says Radl, expressing doubts about the intentions. Nature conservation officer Erich Auer is more optimistic: "I take Martin Gruber and Sebastian Schuschnig at their word, now this promise is to be backed up with protection in a law."
Leopold Fuchs, the regional youth leader of the Carinthian Alpine Association, sounds much less willing to compromise, describing wind farms as "cemeteries of nature" and warning of a "multitude of dead birds" and "contaminated soils".
There is no official recommendation for the members, but the representatives of the Alpine Association will probably all vote "YES". "I don't think a 'YES' will result in a total ban, but a 'NO' would increase the pressure for more wind turbines," explains nature conservation officer Auer, hoping for "a strong declaration of intent".
