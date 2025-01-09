Attack on FDP leader
Traffic-light blaster Lindner gets a pie in the face
The Free Democrats (FDP) are struggling badly after the break-up of the traffic light government in Germany. Leader Christian Lindner and his circle are accused of calculated misconduct, which led to the partial dissolution of the German government. Now a cake made of shaving foam has landed in the former finance minister's face (see video above).
A young woman threw the foam in the top politician's face during an election campaign appearance in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, as pictures show. Afterwards, Lindner stood there completely dazed, but did not let the situation escalate, according to eyewitnesses.
Lindner tasted the foam and continued his speech. "Unfortunately, it wasn't cream, it was just soap," the Liberal is reported to have said. "At least you could have done better, then I would have gotten something out of it," Lindner addressed his attacker as he wiped his face with a napkin. The top politician smeared some of the foam back into the woman's hair.
The young woman was immediately wrestled to the ground by security staff. Before she pushed the cake into the former finance minister's face, she said mockingly: "Dear Mr. Lindner!" The words "For the love of freedom" were written on the bottom of the cake.
The former finance minister had spoken in front of several people in a small hall at the constituency event in Greifswald. The FDP spokesperson spoke of an unacceptable physical attack. Lindner wanted to come to Rostock in the afternoon.
Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had dismissed Lindner at the end of 2024, which meant that the FDP left the coalition government. Since then, Scholz has only governed with the Greens and no longer has a majority in parliament.
Based on internal documents from the smallest government partner, the FDP leader is accused of having sought to break the coalition since the summer in order to avert the party's imminent expulsion from the Bundestag according to the polls.
