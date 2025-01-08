Just like a year ago: Bulls goalie Tolvanen scores

For the approximately 2,700 spectators in the ice arena, the treat came at the end: Atte Tolvanen shot the puck - the Hungarians had taken their keeper Reijola off the ice - across the entire ice surface and pocketed it at 58:58 minutes to make the final score 4:1. "It depends on the situation, I didn't get any pressure in the middle, I shot," said the 30-year-old native Finn, who was naturalized shortly before Christmas, happily. And thus repeated the goalkeeping feat that he had already achieved on 3 January 2024 (3:1 at home against Linz). "It was a good, solid game from us, we also had several chances," said Tolvanen as he saw out the first home win in 2025.