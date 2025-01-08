4:1 against Fehervar
Just like a year ago: Bulls goalie Tolvanen scores
The Bulls beat ice hockey league leaders Fehervar 4:1 with a strong performance. Neo-Austrian Atte Tolvanen scored the final goal, the goalie scored into the empty net, just like a year ago. Other games featured lightning goals.
With Pustertal after just eleven seconds, Asiago after 20 seconds and KAC in the Carinthian derby against Villach after 23 seconds, three teams in the ice hockey league came up with lightning goals yesterday.
It depends on the situation, I didn't get any pressure in the middle, I scored
Atte Tolvanen
For the approximately 2,700 spectators in the ice arena, the treat came at the end: Atte Tolvanen shot the puck - the Hungarians had taken their keeper Reijola off the ice - across the entire ice surface and pocketed it at 58:58 minutes to make the final score 4:1. "It depends on the situation, I didn't get any pressure in the middle, I shot," said the 30-year-old native Finn, who was naturalized shortly before Christmas, happily. And thus repeated the goalkeeping feat that he had already achieved on 3 January 2024 (3:1 at home against Linz). "It was a good, solid game from us, we also had several chances," said Tolvanen as he saw out the first home win in 2025.
On the way there, the Bulls took the lead on the power play (Krening got a stick in the face). Highly deserved. The defending champions got off to a strong start in their clash with league leaders Fehervar and put the visitors under pressure. Coach David repeatedly demanded that the ice be moved quickly through the neutral zone. When defender Lewington was not attacked, delayed and scored, it was 2:0. Thaler, a returnee, scored shortly after the break after a long video study. The others were Kosmachuk and Raffl - all of them did the Bulls game good.
The game suffered its first setback against the Hungarians (with a shortened line-up) when goalie Tolvanen lost sight of the puck once and Berger dusted it off to make it 1:3. Krening then made a save in front of the line. Before Tolvanen then had his greatest performance.R. Groiß
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.