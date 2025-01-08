Feller crashes with best time shortly before the finish

"It's difficult to put into words," said Feller in an interview with ORF after the finish. "I think it was a good run up to that point. I did everything I could to ski fast and be in contention for a podium. I had the ski fully bent and suddenly it imploded ... I don't know. Normally you feel that you have no grip and the ski goes away, but there it's just like all the pressure dissolves in an instant."