"Ski imploded!"

Feller crashes with best time shortly before the finish

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 21:38

In fourth place, he was the best Austrian after the first run and on his way to a new best time in the showdown at the slalom in Madonna di Campiglio - but shortly before the finish, the end came. "The ski imploded," said the Tyrolean. 

"It's difficult to put into words," said Feller in an interview with ORF after the finish. "I think it was a good run up to that point. I did everything I could to ski fast and be in contention for a podium. I had the ski fully bent and suddenly it imploded ... I don't know. Normally you feel that you have no grip and the ski goes away, but there it's just like all the pressure dissolves in an instant." 

Bitter: Feller had the best intermediate time, the Tyrolean was only a few gates short of the finish. His run would probably have been enough to make it onto the podium! 

"Hätti, kunt i wari"
"Hätti, kunt i wari - we don't need to talk about that now," says Feller. "The important thing is that if I ride fast, I'll also be on the podium. Nevertheless, it will take me a while to get over it." 

