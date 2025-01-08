At least 20 blows
Brother killed with axe: Schoolboy (14) charged
Following the horrific crime in Kindberg in September last year, the public prosecutor's office in Leoben is bringing a young Styrian man before the jury for the murder of his older brother (36). A trial date is still pending.
"Something sinister is inside me, a superego that gives me terrible orders!" - A 14-year-old boy who allegedly killed his older brother with a Viking axe with a double blade in the Kindberg district of Mürzhofen told a terrifying story.
In his first interrogation, the very young perpetrator told investigators that an argument about housework had escalated. He then changed his story and revealed his crude thoughts to them. Although his brother had been like a substitute dad to him after his parents separated.
There are said to have been repeated conflicts between the 36-year-old and his little protégé because the older man was mean to him. However, the situation escalated in mid-September.
The 14-year-old grabbed an axe, which was hanging on the wall in the house as a decoration, and attacked the older boy. He inflicted at least 20 powerful blows and eleven stabs and cuts, including to the head, throat and neck, on his brother. He didn't stand a chance, he died.
Sister's bloody deed confessed
The boy then dialed his sister's number and confessed to attacking the 36-year-old. The shocked woman immediately alerted the emergency services, who discovered the body in the family home and informed the police.
In the meantime, the accused had already fled with the murder weapon. However, this did not last long - police officers from the Kapfenberg police station and the "Tasso Nord" service dog patrol apprehended him not far from the crime scene.
14-year-old fully sane
A psychiatric report, prepared by the renowned expert Peter Hofmann, certifies that the pupil was fully sane at the time of the crime.
The public prosecutor's office in Leoben brought murder charges against the 14-year-old. He is alleged to have killed the victim with an axe. He confessed to the charges.
Andreas Riedler, Sprecher der Staatsanwaltschaft Leoben
That is why he has now also been charged with murder by the public prosecutor's office in Leoben, as confirmed by their spokesperson Andreas Riedler in response to a "Krone" inquiry. The indictment has already been served on the relevant persons, but is not yet legally effective. A trial date before the jury court has therefore not yet been set.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
