Lukashenko allows signs of life from enemy

Lukashenko wants to be confirmed in office

Lukashenko has ruled the former Soviet republic by dictatorial means since 1994 and wants to be confirmed in office again on 26 January. Since the summer of 2024, he has released dozens of political prisoners in several waves. The previous election in 2020 was overshadowed by accusations of unprecedented manipulation and triggered mass protests in the country, which is closely allied with Russia. Lukashenko had them crushed by force. There are still more than 1,000 political prisoners in Belarus.