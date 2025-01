Van der Bellen’s Tschick brother Schallenberg

The political career of the interim chancellor now nominated by Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen is closely intertwined with the president. Some people say pointedly: the two get along simply because they are Chick brothers. In other words, both the president and the new and former chancellor are heavily addicted to nicotine. And behind the tapestry door in the Hofburg, all smoking bans in public buildings are suspended when the President has a craving for cigarettes. And if he also has an interlocutor who shares this vice, then they get on particularly well ...