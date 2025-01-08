Model single again
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler fall out of love
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are apparently starting the new year as singles. As reported by TMZ, among others, the model beauty and the Hollywood star have split up after around three years together.
Butler and Gerber were first spotted together at the end of 2021, and the two finally confirmed their relationship in early 2022. Now the beauty and the actor are going their separate ways again. Rumor has it that they broke up over the holidays.
"No bad blood"
Insiders confirmed to TMZ that "the couple ended their romantic relationship towards the end of 2024", but they emphasized that there was "no bad blood" between the stars.
Another insider confirmed the news to People magazine. Although there is said to be no specific reason for the break-up, it is believed that the couple simply felt that their relationship had run its course.
The "Elvis" star and the daughter of catwalk legend Cindy Crawford made numerous public appearances during their time together. For example, they appeared at the Met Gala in 2022, the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars and were seen kissing at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Love remained "private"
Nevertheless, the two have never really spoken about their time together. Kaia once explained in an interview with "WSJ" that her love life was the only thing she left "private" in her life: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that's one of the things I try to keep as sacred as possible."
