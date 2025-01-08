Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Model single again

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler fall out of love

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 09:45

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler are apparently starting the new year as singles. As reported by TMZ, among others, the model beauty and the Hollywood star have split up after around three years together.

0 Kommentare

Butler and Gerber were first spotted together at the end of 2021, and the two finally confirmed their relationship in early 2022. Now the beauty and the actor are going their separate ways again. Rumor has it that they broke up over the holidays.

"No bad blood"
Insiders confirmed to TMZ that "the couple ended their romantic relationship towards the end of 2024", but they emphasized that there was "no bad blood" between the stars.

Although Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler often appeared together on the red carpet, the couple never spoke about their love. (Bild: APA/AFP/Michael TRAN)
Although Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler often appeared together on the red carpet, the couple never spoke about their love.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Michael TRAN)

Another insider confirmed the news to People magazine. Although there is said to be no specific reason for the break-up, it is believed that the couple simply felt that their relationship had run its course.

The "Elvis" star and the daughter of catwalk legend Cindy Crawford made numerous public appearances during their time together. For example, they appeared at the Met Gala in 2022, the Vanity Fair party after the Oscars and were seen kissing at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Love remained "private"
Nevertheless, the two have never really spoken about their time together. Kaia once explained in an interview with "WSJ" that her love life was the only thing she left "private" in her life: "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that's one of the things I try to keep as sacred as possible."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf