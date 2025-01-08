FIS race director meets resistance with plans

FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile announced at a press conference in Bischofshofen that the trend is clearly moving towards large hills. Which is causing a stir. "For the girls, we should definitely stick with normal hills - they are planned for the 2026 and 2030 Olympics and the World Championships. This has apparently not yet reached the FIS authorities around Pertile," says Carinthian Provincial Ski Association President Dieter Mörtl, who continues: "The FIS is now feeling the headwind, several federations have intervened. Slovenia has announced that it will not allow the women's competition in Ljubno to be taken away!"