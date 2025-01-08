Joint series
FIS race director meets resistance with plans
The home competitions in Villach and Hinzenbach are under threat! Because the FIS is planning to merge the men's and women's Ski Jumping World Cup from the 2026/27 season.
FIS Race Director Sandro Pertile announced at a press conference in Bischofshofen that the trend is clearly moving towards large hills. Which is causing a stir. "For the girls, we should definitely stick with normal hills - they are planned for the 2026 and 2030 Olympics and the World Championships. This has apparently not yet reached the FIS authorities around Pertile," says Carinthian Provincial Ski Association President Dieter Mörtl, who continues: "The FIS is now feeling the headwind, several federations have intervened. Slovenia has announced that it will not allow the women's competition in Ljubno to be taken away!"
"Incompetent race director"
Mörtl is also annoyed that Pertile is hoping for competitions in Russia: "This is a belligerent country. It's reckless to think about holding events in such places. He is drifting into spheres where you have to say that he is an incompetent race director. Furthermore, he misjudges the tasks of the FIS. The allocation of venues is the responsibility of the national federations."
