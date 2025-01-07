Rejection of Trump
Canada does not want to become part of the USA
Canadian government representatives have clearly rejected Donald Trump's proposal to unite the USA and their home country. The idea clearly shows that the future US president completely misunderstands what Canada is all about, wrote Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on X.
"Our economy is strong. Our people are strong. We will never back down to threats," explained Joly (see post on X below). Trump had recently taken several public shots at Canada and described the neighboring country to the north as a possible "51st state" of the USA.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation on Monday, wrote on X: "The likelihood of Canada becoming part of the United States is smaller than a snowball in hell." Workers and the public in both countries would benefit from the fact that both societies are each other's most important trade and security partners.
Trump toying with takeover ideas
At a press conference on Tuesday, Trump again flirted with his idea. "I love the Canadian people," he said. "They're wonderful, but we spend hundreds of billions every year to protect them," he said - without elaborating on what this amount referred to.
In contrast to the Panama Canal or Greenland, Trump ruled out the use of the US military, but threatened economic constraints. According to the Republican, the "artificially drawn line" between the two countries must be removed.
"There would be no tariffs, taxes would go down"
Trump had previously commented on the Truth Social network: "If Canada merged with the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would go down significantly, and they (Canadians) would be completely safe from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships that constantly surround them." Together with the USA, they could become a "great nation".
