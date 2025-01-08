How pensions could increase by up to 400 euros

The "second pillar" of the pension system

Pension and provident funds are regarded as the second pillar of the Austrian pension system: companies can provide additional security for their employees in old age by setting aside a certain percentage of their salary or a fixed amount for their pension. There are three options: Either, part of the salary is used for the contributions, or the employer pays in, as a kind of bonus or additional benefit, or - the most common variant - there is a mixed form. In any case, a pension fund manages the assets and later pays out the retirement pensions.