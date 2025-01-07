Caught on a date
Hugh Jackman finally makes new love official!
Hugh Jackman no longer wants to hide his happiness in the new year! The Hollywood star has finally made his relationship with fellow actress Sutton Foster public.
If that's not a nice confirmation of love! The rumor mill has been buzzing for weeks about a new woman at Hugh Jackman's side. But so far the actor has kept a low profile.
Looks of love
Until now! Because on Monday, the "Wolverine" star took his new girlfriend Sutton Foster out to dinner in Santa Monica - much to the delight of his fans. On the way to the restaurant, the 56-year-old, who was wearing light jeans, a gray T-shirt and a dark jacket, openly showed off his new happiness.
As photos published by "People" magazine and others show, Jackman not only held hands with his Broadway colleague, who looked simply enchanting in a camel-colored trench coat and a long, olive-green dress. He also exchanged amorous glances with Foster and was beaming all over his face!
Rumors have been circulating since October
This is the first time that Jackman and Foster have appeared in public as lovers. Rumors of a romance between the Hollywood stars have been circulating since the fall, as Sutton Foster filed for divorce from her husband Ted Griffin, to whom she had been married for ten years, in October.
An insider told Page Six at the time that Foster and Jackman "are 100 percent together and love each other and want to spend the rest of their lives together".
Jackman split after 27 years of marriage
Jackman separated from Deborra-Lee Furness, with whom he has 24-year-old Oscar and 19-year-old Ava, in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The Australian actor couple met in 1995 while filming the television series "Correlli". Jackman played an inmate who falls in love with the prison psychologist played by Furness. They married in April 1996.
