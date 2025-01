USA: Musk puts Trump under political pressure

MAGA versus DOGE - it sounds like an episode from the Marvel comic universe. But what Musk and his "Office for Government Efficiency" comrade-in-arms Vivek Ramaswamy unleashed on social media over the Christmas period is a battle for the right-wing populist values of the Republican Party. The fight, which is primarily about racism, education and immigration, reveals for the first time the deep divisions between the two most influential factions of the Trump camp: the poorly educated white working class versus the billionaire technocrats, many of whom are immigrants.