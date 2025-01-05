Kickl rejoices via Facebook, but remains empty of content

Kickl's dream of a "people's chancellor"

He stated that "we as the FPÖ were right to be skeptical about the attempt at 'experimental government' in the form of an Austro-Ampel. We are not responsible for lost time, chaotic conditions and the enormous damage to trust that has been caused." On the contrary, said Kickl: "It is clear that the FPÖ was and is the only stable factor in Austrian domestic politics."