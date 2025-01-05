"Is not to blame"
Kickl rejoices via Facebook, but remains empty of content
Herbert Kickl could soon reach his political goal of becoming Chancellor of the Republic of Austria after all. Ahead of his meeting with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday, the FPÖ leader spoke out via Facebook.
Broken government negotiations, a sudden reshuffle at the top of the ÖVP and the withdrawal of the Federal Chancellor - no stone is currently left unturned in Austrian domestic politics.
The FPÖ as the laughing fourth
The laughing fourth in this case is the FPÖ. Because now even Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will have to jump over his shadow and possibly give Herbert Kickl a mandate to form a government - or call new elections.
This means that Kickl could soon reach the end of his political career and be sworn in as Federal Chancellor. The FPÖ leader spoke out on Facebook on Sunday afternoon - with the familiar phrases, but without any substance.
Kickl's dream of a "people's chancellor"
He stated that "we as the FPÖ were right to be skeptical about the attempt at 'experimental government' in the form of an Austro-Ampel. We are not responsible for lost time, chaotic conditions and the enormous damage to trust that has been caused." On the contrary, said Kickl: "It is clear that the FPÖ was and is the only stable factor in Austrian domestic politics."
He will not make a statement on Monday after the meeting with the Federal President, said Kickl. He asked for understanding for this. He concluded by saying: "I will stick to what I have always said: first the people and then the chancellor."
Kickl had already presented himself as the "people's chancellor" during the election campaign - but despite winning the election, he did not receive a mandate to form a government as none of the potential partners wanted to join him in the coalition. Former ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer had insisted on his election promise not to form a government with Kickl, which may have ultimately cost him his job.
ÖVP with a 180-degree turnaround
The ÖVP leadership, in the person of the newly elected chairman Christian Stocker, has now made a 180-degree turn, striking a much more conciliatory tone. A new edition of cooperation between the People's Party and the Freedom Party therefore seems likely, this time under a blue chancellor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.