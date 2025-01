Political earthquake: How the Styrian provincial leadership is reacting

FPÖ state governor Mario Kunasek is unsurprisingly positive about the possible government mandate for Herbert Kickl. On Instagram, he writes about his party colleague that with Kickl at the head of the federal government, it will be possible to "tackle the major issues of our time and work on good solutions in the interests of Austria": "The challenges are great, which is why we also need appropriate contacts at federal level in Styria quickly!" Now is the time to finally get to work, because time has already been wasted enough.