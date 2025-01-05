Strache on the crisis:
“Sometimes you need a painful push!”
Former Vice-Chancellor and ex-FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache talks about "long overdue decisions" in the krone.tv live talk. Many pragmatists in the Social Democrats are now annoyed and are thinking about how to get rid of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler.
On Sunday, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen rhetorically opened the doors to FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who was invited to talks on Monday, Van der Bellen announced. The new chairman of the ÖVP, Christian Stocker, also found surprisingly conciliatory words.
The previously passionate critic of Kickl spoke to the media on Sunday about a different situation. What has happened? "Sometimes it obviously needs a painful push", says Heinz-Christian Strache in the krone.tv live talk.
Election Sunday was actually painful enough for the ÖVP and the SPÖ, said Strache. "But apparently there was no self-reflection back then. They slipped from one chaos into the next just to prevent an FPÖ government by any means necessary. Maybe they've learned a lesson now." However, there is still work to be done on credibility, at least as far as Christian Stocker is concerned, according to Strache.
Nehammer was on the "wrong track"
Karl Nehammer had been on a "wrong track" that was now over. "He pulled the entire ÖVP along with him." According to Strache, it was probably also the pressure from the economic wing of the ÖVP that had now become too great, "because otherwise the ÖVP could have been dissolved straight away." If the course does not change seriously and sustainably, there really will be a problem.
Herbert Kickl is now faced with the situation of taking the penalty kick. "Negotiating skills, human quality and diplomacy - a lot is now up to him. He has a damn tough task ahead of him. It won't be a walk in the park."
Watch the full interview with Heinz-Christian Strache in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
