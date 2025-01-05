“Sometimes you need a painful push!”

Nehammer was on the "wrong track"

Karl Nehammer had been on a "wrong track" that was now over. "He pulled the entire ÖVP along with him." According to Strache, it was probably also the pressure from the economic wing of the ÖVP that had now become too great, "because otherwise the ÖVP could have been dissolved straight away." If the course does not change seriously and sustainably, there really will be a problem.