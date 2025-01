Certificate for voluntary commitment from the state

Good for job applications

"Soft skills such as organizational talent, the ability to work in a team or empathy are of great importance to potential employers in today's job application processes. As a member of the Provincial Youth Council, I am delighted about the continuing high level of commitment shown by young people in various voluntary positions - whether in clubs, blue light organizations or in the social sector. The frei.willig certificate is therefore also a valuable document for job applications," says Mair.