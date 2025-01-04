Automobile anniversaries 2025: the new are the old

In 1975,Jaguar presented the heavyweight and chunky V12 coupé XJS as the successor to the delicate E-Type - and triggered design discussions reminiscent of the current debate surrounding the Jaguar Type 00 concept car. The new über-Mercedes was the 450 SEL 6.9, with which the depression of the 1973/74 oil crisis was apparently finally forgotten. The first BMW 3 Series also made its debut in 1975, a mid-range model series that is still the heart of the brand today and had to assert itself against the new Golf GTI 50 years ago. Porsche made big money with sporty models with the 924, which was the forerunner of a transaxle dynasty.