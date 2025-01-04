Failed! These troops have cost us 96 days

This cannot be allowed to continue!

Now the players on ALL sides must finally move. The Federal President as well as the most important heads in the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, but not least also in the FPÖ. Climber Kickl will also have to look for new rope teams and new ways up the political rock or ice wall. Because this much should be clear to everyone: Things must not continue as they have over the past almost 100 days. ALL must now not only show good will, but actually have it and put it into practice.