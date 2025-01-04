Back to the start
Failed! These troops have cost us 96 days
The SPÖ, ÖVP and NEOS have wasted 96 days - and a new government is more distant than ever ... "Krone" editor-in-chief Klaus Herrmann analyzes the history of the turquoise-red-pink failure and the contribution of the Federal President - and outlines the way forward.
What remains is a 96-day story of failure. Well, around Epiphany, i.e. in the next few days, the candy would be "picked", i.e. the turquoise-red-pink coalition would be signed and sealed: That was the not-so-quiet message from some people deeply involved in the government negotiations. But the star of Bethlehem - it did not lead the unholy three kings Karl, Andreas and Beate on the right path, the candy dramatically burst before Epiphany.
Only one went on his way ...
The trigger three days before Epiphany was finally Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who voluntarily took on the role of Black Peter and caused the negotiations to collapse because, in summary, reforms were not possible to the desired extent in this constellation. The NEOS party leader caught her negotiating partners from the ÖVP and SPÖ off guard. They struggled throughout the day to regain their footing. Only one of them continued unperturbed on Friday: FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was climbing at lofty heights on the mountain ...
Yes, what a colossal failure! To stay with the Three Wise Men: Not only the Nehammer/Babler/Meinl-Reisinger trio has failed badly, but also the star bearer, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, who at least still addressed the nation on Friday evening. They have all wasted 96 days together. Almost 100 days after the election, a new government is receding further and further into the distance - and this in such challenging times for the country, which are crying out loudly for a federal government that is capable of taking action and is future- and fact-oriented.
This cannot be allowed to continue!
Now the players on ALL sides must finally move. The Federal President as well as the most important heads in the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, but not least also in the FPÖ. Climber Kickl will also have to look for new rope teams and new ways up the political rock or ice wall. Because this much should be clear to everyone: Things must not continue as they have over the past almost 100 days. ALL must now not only show good will, but actually have it and put it into practice.
And ALL those who do not now clearly show that it is the well-being of the Austrians and not their own that counts for them should draw the consequences after almost 100 days of failure. Some stars burn out around Epiphany ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.