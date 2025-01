Tunnel renovation must be completed by the summer

The collapse of the tunnel ceiling in the Tauern on December 29 could have ended dramatically. Fortunately, no one was injured and the workers managed to get out of the Tauern tunnel eight kilometers south in Carinthia. Cavities above the north portal may have led to the collapse of the vault due to the milling work. Heavy equipment has now been used to secure the slope. "The affected area has been reinforced with concrete injections and anchors," according to the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB).