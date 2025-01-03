"A nice meal"
Bindings covered: renewed speculation about ÖSV
The ÖSV team provided new food for speculation on Friday at the Bergisel: The bindings were covered during qualifying. "A purely precautionary measure - and a nice feast for everyone else now," smiles head coach Andi Widhölzl.
"Of course everyone is watching us at the moment. Everyone is spying on us because they don't understand how a team can be so good and dominant. But you have to be honest, we are jumping at an extremely high level," Widhölzl explains in the ORF interview. Due to the ÖSV dominance, foreign competitors have recently accused the Austrians of using unfair means with regard to their jump suits.
Now the bindings of the ÖSV athletes are also attracting a lot of interest. Because they were "hidden" by Daniel Tschofenig and Co. at the qualifiers in Innsbruck. "It just looks good," jokes Widhölzl. In fact, it is a binding protector. Because a ski fell over and a binding broke as a result, the ÖSV team is now more careful. "Bindings are very expensive, the athletes already have enough, but also not so many spare parts."
But packing up the bindings could now cause a stir again. Widhölzl is also aware of this: "I assume that there will be some speculation again."
Here is the tour status:
"There's alot at stake"
In any case, his focus is fully on the tour: "There's a lot at stake, we have three athletes right at the front. The guys are extremely relaxed and extremely motivated, we're looking forward to two great home jumps."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
