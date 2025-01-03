Vorteilswelt
Hot turn of the year

Jennifer Lopez prefers wearing a bikini to a winter sweater

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 08:34

Jennifer Lopez actually spent the holidays between Christmas and New Year's Eve in frosty Aspen. But that didn't stop the singer from wearing a bikini. The main thing was to keep her toes warm ...

0 Kommentare

J.Lo has now published a short video review of her vacation in the celebrity ski hotspot Aspen in the US state of Colorado on Instagram. And as you can see in the clip, the singer had a lot of fun during her Christmas vacation: there was dancing, partying and laughing.

Cowboy hat and fur boots
However, one snapshot in particular caught the eye of her fans among the many impressions of the last few days. Despite the wintry temperatures that prevailed in the posh resort, the 55-year-old didn't miss the opportunity to slip into a bikini.

And what a bikini! The black two-piece only barely covered Lopez's hot curves, which made her fans' hearts beat faster. 

Finally, J.Lo paired her bikini with a black cowboy hat, the wide brim of which covered almost her entire face. And she also made sure her toes were warm. Because they were tucked into brown fur boots.

"Is the bikini picture with the cowboy hat for me? You rocked it, mama," one fan wrote enthusiastically in the comments. "You bring the fire to Aspen," joked another. And yet another simply said: "You are a goddess!"

Marriage break-up with Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has truly not had an easy year. In the summer, the actress filed for divorce from Ben Affleck - on their second wedding anniversary of all days. Before that, the Hollywood beauty is said to have fought in vain for her marriage for months. 

J.Lo confessed in October in an interview with Interview magazine that the break-up of her love affair with the actor had "almost completely knocked her down".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf