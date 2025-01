Coalition: who will be a fixed minister and who is wavering

The negotiations for the "Zuckerl-Koalition" are entering their final stages around Epiphany, and the list of ministers for the first three-party coalition of the Second Republic is taking on an increasingly concrete form. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, negotiators are known to be planning that there could even be up to 16 ministerial posts in future. That would be one more post than Black-Green had at the beginning and two more than Black-Green had at the end. Although there could be more posts, not all people who are currently eligible for high office are automatically appointed. The "Krone" knows who will take up their ministerial office, who has a good chance and who is still in contention.