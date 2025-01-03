Vorteilswelt
ELGA moves in

More time for residents in Tyrol’s care homes

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 16:00

The electronic health record ELGA is making its way into Tyrol's residential and nursing homes. Optimized work processes should relieve staff of bureaucracy, is the plan of the state councillor.

0 Kommentare

Health Minister Cornelia Hagele (VP) is planning - as reported - an "image campaign for care" to counteract the shortage of skilled workers. At the same time, the introduction of modern technologies to improve the quality of care, efficiency and organization in care facilities is planned. The aim is clear: to relieve the burden on existing staff by optimizing work processes.

Cornelia Hagele (right) is the state councillor responsible for health, care, education, science and research. (Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)
Cornelia Hagele (right) is the state councillor responsible for health, care, education, science and research.
(Bild: Land Tirol/Sedlak)

"Reduce work pressure sustainably"
"We are striving to further optimize the care landscape," explains LR Hagele, "a central starting point is the simplification of administrative activities. A decisive step in this direction is the connection to the ELGA electronic health record. This should reduce the administrative workload for care staff and thus reduce work pressure in the long term."

Residents' data does not have to be re-recorded
Connecting the care software to ELGA enables direct digital access to doctors' letters, findings, vaccination records and care reports. This means that residents' data can be downloaded promptly and up-to-date from ELGA. "This is particularly important for transfers to other facilities that were previously unaware of the patient's medical history," explains the Provincial Health Councillor.

So far, ELGA has been installed as a pilot project in eight of 97 Tyrolean care homes. Digitalization is to be introduced further this year, according to the care structure plan. Innsbruck, with its eight ISD homes, is also to be included this year.

