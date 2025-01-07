Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Health pollution

Measurement shows: poor air quality in many offices

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 06:00

In many domestic companies, too little attention is paid to the influence of the quality, temperature, humidity and circulation of indoor air in the office. This is shown by a comprehensive measurement. Negative effects affect both productivity and the health and well-being of employees. 

0 Kommentare

In the meantime, the smoking problem and the risk of infection with the coronavirus via aerosols have reached the minds of employers, at least to a certain extent. On the other hand, issues such as low humidity, vapors from office furniture or emissions from printers, PCs or laptops are still not given sufficient consideration.

From around mid-April to mid-June 2024, as part of the "PrimaBüroKlima" initiative in collaboration with the MeineRaumluft.at platform and the Institute for Ecology, Technology and Innovation (OETI), extensive room measurements were carried out in a number of domestic offices and employees were asked about symptoms. The results are sobering.

  • The ideal indoor humidity level is generally given as 40 to 60 percent. However, a quarter of the offices surveyed had too low a level of humidity. This not only promotes eye irritation (office eye syndrome) and respiratory problems. During the cold season, dry mucous membranes in the nose and bronchial tubes represent a poor protective barrier against pathogens. In addition, at low humidity levels, the particles (aerosols) emitted by infected people can spread further into the room and are more likely to be inhaled by healthy people.
  • In 15 percent of offices, conspicuous concentrations of volatile organic compounds (TVOCs) were detected, which are sometimes harmful to health and cause headaches and concentration problems. These substances can escape from furnishings (office furniture, carpets), but can also be released into the air through hygiene products (perfume, air fresheners, cleaning agents). 
  • The WHO limit values for particulate matter were only exceeded in one case. Open or poorly sealed windows and residues on clothing allow fine dust particles to enter the office space from outside and accumulate there. Specific sources of particulate matter such as printers, photocopiers, tobacco smoke etc. sometimes exacerbate the problem.
  • Of the employees surveyed, 72 percent stated that they experienced or suffered from symptoms such as poor concentration, tiredness, headaches, irritation of the eyes or respiratory tract, dry eyes, etc. 

To improve the indoor air in the office and minimize or reduce pollutants, you should regularly open the window and provide fresh air. Certain plants such as hemp or green lilies also have an air-purifying effect by absorbing harmful substances. Many conventional cleaning agents contain VOCs, which are released and can affect air quality. Therefore, look for environmentally friendly products (low-emission or VOC-free) or ventilate well after cleaning!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Regina Modl
Regina Modl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf