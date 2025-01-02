Unemployment: “Do not expect a trend reversal”

Higher increase for women than for men

Although unemployment in industry and commerce ("production of goods") rose by more than 20 percent and many construction workers also "clock out" in winter, the overall increase in unemployment among women (12.8 percent) was even higher than among men (6.5 percent). Regionally, only the districts of Liezen and Murau, which are characterized by tourism, recorded a slight decrease in the rate, while the increase was particularly strong in Graz, Weiz and Voitsberg.