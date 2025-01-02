Earl Charles Spencer
Prince William’s uncle separated from his wife by text message
It's really not the English way: it has now emerged that Prince William's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, broke up with his wife of 13 years, Karen, by text message so that he could be with his "longtime lover".
According to court documents obtained by People magazine, Princess Diana's brother had been having an affair with archaeologist Cat Jarman, who is now his new girlfriend, since at least 2022 - "and probably since 2021".
"Cruel and inexplicable"
At another point in the court documents, Lady Karen Spencer claimed that her still-husband informed her on March 19 about "the end of their marriage" - and "did so by text message".
In the run-up to their separation, Spencer was also "indifferent and deliberately provocative". Nevertheless, the 52-year-old assumed that her husband would have the decency to discuss things in person.
"The fact that he ultimately ended their marriage via text message and completely refused to speak to her in person or even make a statement in the weeks that followed, despite her repeated requests, was both cruel and inexplicable," the documents continue.
Email to Spencer's new wife
The Times also quoted from an email from Karen to her ex's current partner, which is also said to be included in the court documents. "First of all, as a woman, I must tell you that I am very disappointed in you. Turning the lives of all the children upside down in this way is so incredibly immoral," the betrayed wife is said to have written.
Karen is also said to have predicted nothing good for her new love. "Good luck Cat, you're in for one hell of a ride. I think you'll find it will be much harder to cope with him on a day-to-day basis than with an occasional five-day escape to Norfolk and a night or two in London."
Charles Spencer is said to have met Cat Jarman, who is from Norway, while filming a TV documentary about the Earl's ancestral home, the listed Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where Princess Diana is buried, and through a joint podcast.
Earl rejects accusations
Diana's brother had been married to Karen Spencer since 2011 in his third marriage. The couple have a daughter together. Spencer announced the end of their marriage in June and made his new love affair with Jarman public in October.
Meanwhile, Earl called his ex-wife's accusations an "absurd attempt to denigrate my name" and criticized the claim that he had ended the marriage via cell phone. Spencer and Jarman also denied the allegations of infidelity, according to the Daily Mail, stating that any wrongdoing on their part was "simply not true".
