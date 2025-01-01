Vorteilswelt
Around Christmas

Barbarism! Senna memorial in Imola desecrated

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 18:03

A barbaric act of vandalism is causing an uproar in the motorsport scene: the memorial to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, who died in an accident at the San Marino Grand Prix on May 1, 1994, has been desecrated in Imola - just in time for this year's Christmas holidays!

Flags, banners, letters, souvenirs and other objects that fans and other athletes had presented in the Acque-Minerali Park on the inside of the Tamburello curve in recent weeks, months and years as a tribute to the three-time world champion were apparently scattered and in some cases set alight, according to reports in the Italian media.

Sculpture not touched
Nevertheless, the sculpture designed by Stefano Pierroti and presented in 1997, which shows a contemplative Senna sitting in contemplation, was - as far as can be seen - untouched.

"Only" vandalism
It is therefore assumed that the acts that took place shortly before Christmas and on December 25th were "just" vandalism, presumably by drunken youths, and that there was no profound reason for them.

In response to the desecration of the memorial, the Imola city council has decided, among other things, that access to the Acque Minerali park will be restricted in future. In addition, a ban on alcohol, which already exists anyway according to a decree by the mayor, is now to be strictly enforced ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
