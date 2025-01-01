Around Christmas
Barbarism! Senna memorial in Imola desecrated
A barbaric act of vandalism is causing an uproar in the motorsport scene: the memorial to Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, who died in an accident at the San Marino Grand Prix on May 1, 1994, has been desecrated in Imola - just in time for this year's Christmas holidays!
Flags, banners, letters, souvenirs and other objects that fans and other athletes had presented in the Acque-Minerali Park on the inside of the Tamburello curve in recent weeks, months and years as a tribute to the three-time world champion were apparently scattered and in some cases set alight, according to reports in the Italian media.
Sculpture not touched
Nevertheless, the sculpture designed by Stefano Pierroti and presented in 1997, which shows a contemplative Senna sitting in contemplation, was - as far as can be seen - untouched.
"Only" vandalism
It is therefore assumed that the acts that took place shortly before Christmas and on December 25th were "just" vandalism, presumably by drunken youths, and that there was no profound reason for them.
In response to the desecration of the memorial, the Imola city council has decided, among other things, that access to the Acque Minerali park will be restricted in future. In addition, a ban on alcohol, which already exists anyway according to a decree by the mayor, is now to be strictly enforced ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.