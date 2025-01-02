"Krone" commentary
Thank goodness for the “Krone”
2024 was not the Federal President's strongest year. The view that Alexander Van der Bellen was increasingly out of touch with reality had already taken root. This is said to have been the case from the crowned to the elected personnel in the Hofburg. No one is permanently immune to the remnants of courtly ceremonial that extend into today's republic.
Fortunately, there is not only the Hofburg, but also the "Krone". As the voice of Austria, it often acts as a corrective when some people find the political heights too much to bear. Attentive politicians can also find very practical suggestions for their work in the "Krone". On December 23, for example, the author of this column recommended clarifying what and how Austria wants to be in the future before the coalition agreement is signed.
Unfortunately, the government negotiators did not take this friendly advice into account in their deliberations. The Federal President is already a more attentive reader of the newspaper. In his New Year's speech, he asked the question raised by the "Krone" for good reason: what is to become of this country and what kind of country do we want to live in?
One can only hope that Van der Bellen's reminder does not come too late and that the leaders of the three-party coalition do not ask themselves what they want to become and how they want to live when drawing up long lists of ministers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.