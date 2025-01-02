Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Thank goodness for the “Krone”

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 06:00
0 Kommentare

2024 was not the Federal President's strongest year. The view that Alexander Van der Bellen was increasingly out of touch with reality had already taken root. This is said to have been the case from the crowned to the elected personnel in the Hofburg. No one is permanently immune to the remnants of courtly ceremonial that extend into today's republic.

Fortunately, there is not only the Hofburg, but also the "Krone". As the voice of Austria, it often acts as a corrective when some people find the political heights too much to bear. Attentive politicians can also find very practical suggestions for their work in the "Krone". On December 23, for example, the author of this column recommended clarifying what and how Austria wants to be in the future before the coalition agreement is signed.

Unfortunately, the government negotiators did not take this friendly advice into account in their deliberations. The Federal President is already a more attentive reader of the newspaper. In his New Year's speech, he asked the question raised by the "Krone" for good reason: what is to become of this country and what kind of country do we want to live in?

One can only hope that Van der Bellen's reminder does not come too late and that the leaders of the three-party coalition do not ask themselves what they want to become and how they want to live when drawing up long lists of ministers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
