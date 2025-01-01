Poland takes over the EU Council Presidency

Donald Tusk knows the machinery of the EU

The hope in Brussels is that the Polish government will not instrumentalize its prominent role for its own purposes as the Hungarian government has done in the past six months. Last summer, for example, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban traveled to Moscow and Beijing without prior consultation shortly after his country took over the presidency of the Council, causing a great deal of resentment. Poland is not expected to go it alone diplomatically in this way - also because Prime Minister Donald Tusk knows the EU machinery better than many others.