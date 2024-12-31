Almost all identities of the fatalities clarified

Runway closed

The runway at Muan Airport has been closed until January 7 to allow further investigation of the accident site. Korean experts as well as representatives of the US aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the US authority NTSB are on site. Among other things, the maintenance records of all national airlines' Boeing 737-800 aircraft and the two flight recorders of the ill-fated plane are being examined. As the flight recorder containing the data was damaged, it will probably be some time before the results are available.