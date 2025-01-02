Tradition lives on
Ten times around the globe with the young carol singers
85,000 girls and boys are out and about as carol singers throughout Austria these days. In Tyrol, there are around 10,000. The campaign moves many and can point to impressive results.
Until January 6, the "Three Wise Men" will be out and about in all corners of Austria to bring the Christmas message of peace and blessings for the year 2025. At the same time, they will be collecting donations for people in Africa, Asia and Latin America.
A total of 37 million euros collected
The aid campaign has been supported by the Katholische Jungschar since 1954 and today involves around 85,000 children and young people. Since its beginnings, 37 million euros have been collected for people in poorer countries in Tyrol alone. In Tyrol, around 10,000 carol singers go out every year. Across Austria, the carol singers collectively cover an estimated 420,000 kilometers, circling the globe ten times.
Around 500 projects supported
"It is unique that children and young people are keeping traditional customs alive on the one hand and helping people to help themselves with their fundraising marathon on the other," says Lea Rubisoier from the Catholic Youth Choir of the Diocese of Innsbruck. Around 500 projects in several countries can be supported each year with the donations from carol singing.
