Old-fashioned, more togetherness and peace

It is often the obvious that moves us. And so it comes as no surprise that, without exception, all the celebrities we asked about the New Year 2025 wished for "good health". All except Erwin Schrott. The popular bass-baritone hopes for "more appreciation for our counterparts. People should open their eyes and realize what a dramatic situation our species is in." Austro-pop legend Boris Bukowski sees less drama, but still negative vibes: "In 2025, I'll be watching less of the news and more of the culture section, because it's all becoming too much to bear."