Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Celebrity New Year wishes

Old-fashioned, more togetherness and peace

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 00:12

Volks Rock 'N' Roller Andreas Gabalier, the Wussow family, "Vorstadtweiber" star Hilde Dalik, or Toni "Doppelpack" Polster - they all have one big wish - and a few small or even larger special wishes that they want the new year to fulfill.

0 Kommentare

It is often the obvious that moves us. And so it comes as no surprise that, without exception, all the celebrities we asked about the New Year 2025 wished for "good health". All except Erwin Schrott. The popular bass-baritone hopes for "more appreciation for our counterparts. People should open their eyes and realize what a dramatic situation our species is in." Austro-pop legend Boris Bukowski sees less drama, but still negative vibes: "In 2025, I'll be watching less of the news and more of the culture section, because it's all becoming too much to bear."

Health is the most important thing
After his stomach rupture this year, Toni "Doppelpack" Polster is hoping for good health and "that our family continues to grow. I will be a grandfather for the second time in 2024." Lennie, the son of manager Helmut Werner and his wife Nicole, is another addition to Heino's family. "My wish at 86? That's obvious, actually. Isn't it?" Yes, it is. .

Erwin Schrott: "People should open their eyes. We are in a dramatic situation." (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Erwin Schrott: "People should open their eyes. We are in a dramatic situation."
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Toni Polster and his wife Birgit Posch: "It hasn't been an easy year for me. With the gastric rupture, it was touch and go, so of course I wish myself good health." (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Toni Polster and his wife Birgit Posch: "It hasn't been an easy year for me. With the gastric rupture, it was touch and go, so of course I wish myself good health."
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Heino: "When you're 86, you wish for good health. For me, but also for Helmut, his son Lennie and Nicole." (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Heino: "When you're 86, you wish for good health. For me, but also for Helmut, his son Lennie and Nicole."
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Hilde Dalik and Michael Ostrowski: "That's what everyone wants - a bit more togetherness!" (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Hilde Dalik and Michael Ostrowski: "That's what everyone wants - a bit more togetherness!"
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Boris Bukowski: "I'll be watching less of the news and more of the culture section" (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Boris Bukowski: "I'll be watching less of the news and more of the culture section"
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Andreas Gabalier: "It sounds so oidvatrish, but I wish for health. I've been given the great gift of being able to spend my first 40 years like this. I've achieved everything else too - I accept it with humility." (Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)
Andreas Gabalier: "It sounds so oidvatrish, but I wish for health. I've been given the great gift of being able to spend my first 40 years like this. I've achieved everything else too - I accept it with humility."
(Bild: Starpix / A. Tuma)

More time with the family
. . .the well-being of her family is also important to "Traumschiff" star Barbara Wussow. In addition, "I wish for a little more peace in this world, because it's terrible what's going on around us." She is actually echoing the sentiments of actress Hilde Dalik: "It would be nice if there was more togetherness. And not against each other. People have such strong opinions that conflicts arise easily and incredibly quickly."

And chart star Andreas Gabalier, what does the pithy Styrian, who celebrated his 40th birthday in 2024, wish for? "It sounds old-fashioned, but I wish for good health." Doesn't sound like it at all

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Norman Schenz
Norman Schenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf