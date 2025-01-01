Celebrity New Year wishes
Old-fashioned, more togetherness and peace
Volks Rock 'N' Roller Andreas Gabalier, the Wussow family, "Vorstadtweiber" star Hilde Dalik, or Toni "Doppelpack" Polster - they all have one big wish - and a few small or even larger special wishes that they want the new year to fulfill.
It is often the obvious that moves us. And so it comes as no surprise that, without exception, all the celebrities we asked about the New Year 2025 wished for "good health". All except Erwin Schrott. The popular bass-baritone hopes for "more appreciation for our counterparts. People should open their eyes and realize what a dramatic situation our species is in." Austro-pop legend Boris Bukowski sees less drama, but still negative vibes: "In 2025, I'll be watching less of the news and more of the culture section, because it's all becoming too much to bear."
Health is the most important thing
After his stomach rupture this year, Toni "Doppelpack" Polster is hoping for good health and "that our family continues to grow. I will be a grandfather for the second time in 2024." Lennie, the son of manager Helmut Werner and his wife Nicole, is another addition to Heino's family. "My wish at 86? That's obvious, actually. Isn't it?" Yes, it is. .
More time with the family
. . .the well-being of her family is also important to "Traumschiff" star Barbara Wussow. In addition, "I wish for a little more peace in this world, because it's terrible what's going on around us." She is actually echoing the sentiments of actress Hilde Dalik: "It would be nice if there was more togetherness. And not against each other. People have such strong opinions that conflicts arise easily and incredibly quickly."
And chart star Andreas Gabalier, what does the pithy Styrian, who celebrated his 40th birthday in 2024, wish for? "It sounds old-fashioned, but I wish for good health." Doesn't sound like it at all
