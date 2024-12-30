Ice Hockey League
Bolzano ends VSV’s winning run and remains first
HCB South Tyrol are heading into the new year as leaders of the ICE Hockey League! The team from Bolzano won the top game of the 35th round against VSV 3:2 at home on Monday, ending Villach's impressive winning streak and maintaining first place ahead of Fehervar, who defeated the Graz99ers 3:0 ...
The KAC also defeated Asiago 3-0, while Red Bull Salzburg beat bottom-placed Innsbruck 3-1. The Vienna Capitals and the Pioneers Vorarlberg suffered defeats.
Bolzano took a 2-0 lead against Villach through Brad McClure (17th) and Dylan Di Perna (21st), before the Carinthian visitors managed to tie the scores through Marco Richter (29th). However, the South Tyroleans struck back immediately through Adam Helewka (31'). Richter's second goal (56') came too late. After eleven consecutive victories - which meant setting the club record - VSV had to leave the ice as losers for the first time again at the end of the year.
Fehervar had the upper hand in the duel between the ICE runners-up and the fourth-placed team. A double strike from the Hungarians by Chris Brown (14th) and Kristof Nemeth (15th) knocked Graz out early. With 65 points, Szekesfehervar is still level on points with Bolzano, but has played two games more.
KAC moved up to third place
Meanwhile, the KAC recorded its fifth win in a row. Matt Fraser (5.) as well as Daniel Obersteiner (28.) and Clemens Unterweger (59.) each scored a shorthander to secure Klagenfurt's win against Asiago, which moved the Carinthians up to third place. It was the tenth defeat in a row for the Italians. Salzburg bounced back from Saturday's 6-1 defeat against Vorarlberg with a hard-working win against the Innsbrucker Haie. Benjamin Nissner was the match-winner for the champions, who climbed to 6th place, with a brace and an assist.
The Pioneers Vorarlberg lost 2:5 against HC Pustertal in Feldkirch. The decision was made in the middle third, when the visitors turned a 0:1 lead into a 5:2 lead. The Capitals were beaten 3:5 by Olimpija in Ljubljana. It was the Slovenians' fourth win in a row. The ICE continues on Wednesday, with the 36th round of six games scheduled for New Year's Day.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
