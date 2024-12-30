Bolzano ends VSV’s winning run and remains first

KAC moved up to third place

Meanwhile, the KAC recorded its fifth win in a row. Matt Fraser (5.) as well as Daniel Obersteiner (28.) and Clemens Unterweger (59.) each scored a shorthander to secure Klagenfurt's win against Asiago, which moved the Carinthians up to third place. It was the tenth defeat in a row for the Italians. Salzburg bounced back from Saturday's 6-1 defeat against Vorarlberg with a hard-working win against the Innsbrucker Haie. Benjamin Nissner was the match-winner for the champions, who climbed to 6th place, with a brace and an assist.