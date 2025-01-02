Mercedes S 680 Guard: The safest car in the world

But who buys such a high-security vehicle? "In general, anyone could order an S-Class Guard," says Zejnic. "But of course we check exactly who is in this vehicle and we have to comply with embargo lists." Royal houses, federal authorities - Zejnic is cagey about the customers and also about the price, which in Germany is over 500,000 euros even in the basic version. The fact is that everyone has different requirements, which Mercedes tries to meet. If the Guard is to be used as an official vehicle, for example, a steel plate has to be inserted into the aluminum body to hold the blue light magnet. Six months delivery time is therefore normal.