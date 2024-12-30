Over steep embankment
Car with five teenagers crashed over an embankment
A dicey accident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Ampass (Innsbruck-Land district)! A novice driver (17) skidded in his vehicle on a local road and then crashed over a steep embankment. One occupant fled the scene of the accident.
The 17-year-old local was driving his vehicle on the local road from Ebenwald towards the village center at around 3.30 pm. There were four young boys aged between 15 and 16 in the car.
Thrown over the edge of the road
The driver skidded on the steep, somewhat slippery road around 200 meters above a housing estate when he tried to downshift to second gear. He then skidded first over the left and then over the right edge of the road when the vehicle turned as a result of counter-steering.
"The car then plunged down a steep embankment about ten meters and was finally brought to a standstill by trees and bushes," said the police. The five boys all had guardian angels: They were all able to leave the vehicle on their own and without any obvious injuries.
The fifth occupant initially fled in shock.
Die Polizei
Boys in hospital, one escaped
After initial examination at the scene, four of the boys were taken to the regional hospital in Hall by the ambulance service for further treatment. "The fifth occupant initially fled in shock," said the police. He took a cab home and then went to the hospital in Innsbruck himself.
The car sustained considerable damage. The vehicle had to be recovered by a towing service.
