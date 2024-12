Drunk driver causes accident on highway

Braking came too late

He hit the car of a couple (29, 30) from Alberndorf. And then there was another crash: a following 20-year-old driver from Wartberg an der Krems braked, but crashed into the scene of the accident.

All occupants in hospital

Police officers carried out a breathalyzer test on all the drivers. The 57-year-old, who had caused the accident, was found to have a blood alcohol level of 1.54 per mille. His driver's license was temporarily confiscated. All four accident victims were so seriously injured that they had to be taken to Kirchdorf Hospital.