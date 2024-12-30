Criticism of the municipality
After turmoil over loan: state puts the brakes on finances
A financial audit in Felixdorf revealed numerous problems with the municipality's finances. The mayor assures: "We are working on improvements."
The finances of the 4,500-strong community of Felixdorf in the district of Wiener Neustadt remain (politically) controversial. As reported, a supposedly "lost" loan caused a stir in the summer. A loan worth millions for the renovation of the Tschechenring did not appear in the budget for years. The opposition accused SPÖ mayor Andreas Hueber, who was not elected to office until 2023, of a cover-up.
"He seems to be losing track"
Although Hueber claimed at the time that the loan had always been serviced and had just not been shown in the debt statement, there is now a new document that is causing a stir. This time it is a financial audit by the state. For ÖVP member Herbert Richter, it is therefore clear: "The mayor seems to be losing track of things. It's a good thing that the state of Lower Austria is stepping in."
Checks by the municipal supervisory authority are common when there is a change of mayor and therefore have nothing to do with the housing loans.
Ortschef Andreas Hueber (SPÖ)
The state describes the municipality's financial situation as strained. For example, 28 budgets were overdrawn and the unbudgeted funds were not approved by municipal council resolutions, the allocation of personnel costs for the building yard employees was based on estimates and an excessive deficit was generated at the outdoor pool. To make matters worse, the elementary school had to be rebuilt, but the proportion of Felixdorf pupils in the primary school community was more than 70 percent.
"So do many others"
Hueber confirms the difficult financial situation. "But many other municipalities have the same problem," he emphasizes. Rising expenditure for hospitals, social welfare levies and personnel are offset by stagnating revenue shares. "We will, of course, work on proposals for improvement," he assures.
However, the planned extension to the elementary school was absolutely necessary, the overruns in the municipal budget for 2023 were discussed and justified this March and the accounts were subsequently approved by the municipal council. In future, staff costs would also be charged according to actual expenditure rather than according to a key. "An outdoor pool is always a deficit. However, we are happy to have an outdoor pool in the town, and as long as it is financially possible for us, we will continue to operate it for our residents," said Hueber.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
