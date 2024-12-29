Wedding in Australia
Rebel Wilson said yes to her Ramona again
Three months after their dream wedding in Sardinia, actress Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma said yes again. The Hollywood beauty revealed on Instagram why the ceremony in her native Australia was so special.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma have been married since September. The dream wedding of the "Pitch Perfect" actress and her sweetheart took place against a dreamlike backdrop in Sardinia. But now the two have said yes again - for a good reason.
Wilson's grandma as guest of honor
The civil wedding of the two women, who have daughter Royce together, took place in Sydney. This time, the ceremony was held in a small circle, but with a very special guest, as the 44-year-old revealed on Instagram.
"My sister Liberty performed our civil ceremony in Sydney! That meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could be there, which was very special for us," Wilson wrote.
Magical wedding look
She also posted a series of pictures, including the happy couple in their wedding outfits. While the brides both wore white at their first wedding in Italy, this time Wilson opted for a dusky pink dress with a ruffled neckline, while her sweetheart looked enchanting in a dress with a pastel-colored rose pattern.
Finally, a snapshot with Wilson's grandma can also be found in the gallery, as well as a photo with the bride and groom and all the wedding guests. "It just felt right to do it in my hometown at this gorgeous time of year!" the actress concluded, gushing.
Wilson and Agruma have been a couple since 2022 and got engaged on Valentine's Day 2023 in front of the fairytale castle at Disneyland in California.
