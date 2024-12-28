Drama surrounding ex-top model
Dayle Haddon dies of carbon monoxide poisoning!
Top model and actress Dayle Haddon is dead. The 76-year-old died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
In the 80s and 90s, Dayle Haddon was not only successful as a top model, she also appeared in numerous Hollywood films. On Friday, she died in a tragic accident in the US state of Pennsylvania.
Haddon lay lifeless in her bedroom
As CBS reported, the police were called because a man had been discovered lifeless in an extension to a house. When the emergency services arrived, a woman, who was later identified as Haddon, was also found in the bedroom on the second floor.
While the man, whose identity is not known, was taken to hospital, only the death of the former top model could be determined.
Defective gas heating
Investigations at the scene revealed that there was a high concentration of carbon monoxide in the house. Two paramedics and a police officer also had to be treated after the incident. According to initial findings, a defective gas heating system is believed to be responsible. The police are classifying Haddon's death as a tragic accident.
Dayle Haddon was born in Toronto, Canada, in 1948 and started her career as a ballet dancer before becoming famous as a top model and having her breakthrough in Hollywood. She appeared in the Woody Allen film "Bullets over Broadway" and the end-time action film "Cyborg", among others.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.