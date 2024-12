Bitter news for Arsenal: international player out!

When asked for a more precise timetable, Arteta added: "I think it will be more than two months. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal." Saka has scored five goals and provided ten assists in the Premier League this season. The 23-year-old was forced off early against Crystal Palace (5-1) a week ago and left the stadium on crutches. In October and November, Saka had already missed games for England and Arsenal due to an injury to the same leg.