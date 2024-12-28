Vorteilswelt
Linz base again

Now it’s final: Austria is buying 12 new fighter jets

Nachrichten
28.12.2024 06:00

Austria is getting a second jet fleet in addition to the Eurofighter: As the "Krone" has learned, a letter of intent will be signed this Saturday with the Italian Ministry of Defense for the purchase of twelve M-346 FAs. One billion euros has been budgeted for the new aircraft.

0 Kommentare

The aircraft will replace the Saab 105s, which were retired at the end of 2020 and were used for decades to monitor the airspace and train pilots from Linz-Hörsching.

It was expected that the small, two-seater subsonic jet from the manufacturer Leonardo would be chosen: the General Staff had also recommended this type. The exact cost of the purchase has not yet been determined; the budget is around one billion euros. 

Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) buys new jets.
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) buys new jets.
(Bild: krone.tv)

Second fleet to relieve Zeltweg
The news was greeted with euphoria among the troops on Friday evening - the decision had been overdue for almost a year. The lack of a second fleet at the Linz base had recently even put pressure on the Eurofighters in Zeltweg and caused surveillance failures on a daily basis - the "Krone" reported.

According to army sources, the purchase closes a significant capability gap in the air force. In addition to pilot training and airspace surveillance, it will also be possible to fly more air-to-ground missions for the first time. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Paul Tikal
Paul Tikal
