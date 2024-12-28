Linz base again
Now it’s final: Austria is buying 12 new fighter jets
Austria is getting a second jet fleet in addition to the Eurofighter: As the "Krone" has learned, a letter of intent will be signed this Saturday with the Italian Ministry of Defense for the purchase of twelve M-346 FAs. One billion euros has been budgeted for the new aircraft.
The aircraft will replace the Saab 105s, which were retired at the end of 2020 and were used for decades to monitor the airspace and train pilots from Linz-Hörsching.
It was expected that the small, two-seater subsonic jet from the manufacturer Leonardo would be chosen: the General Staff had also recommended this type. The exact cost of the purchase has not yet been determined; the budget is around one billion euros.
Second fleet to relieve Zeltweg
The news was greeted with euphoria among the troops on Friday evening - the decision had been overdue for almost a year. The lack of a second fleet at the Linz base had recently even put pressure on the Eurofighters in Zeltweg and caused surveillance failures on a daily basis - the "Krone" reported.
According to army sources, the purchase closes a significant capability gap in the air force. In addition to pilot training and airspace surveillance, it will also be possible to fly more air-to-ground missions for the first time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
