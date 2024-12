Two cars suddenly burst into flames in Tyrol

Child remained unharmed

Shortly after 2.15 pm, the sirens sounded in St. Johann in Tirol. The car of a 26-year-old Austrian was on fire on the B164. This fire was also quickly brought under control. The driver and two occupants - a 38-year-old woman and a three-year-old child - were uninjured. "During the extinguishing work, only one lane of the B164 was passable," said the police. The 26-year-old's car was also badly damaged.