Corks pop in the Festspielhaus on Epiphany Day

In addition to Strauss compositions, "well-wishers" for the jubilarian should not be missing on this special occasion. For example, works by Johannes Brahms, Richard Wagner and Giuseppe Verdi will also be included in the birthday roundelay in the second part of the concert. The latter described Johann Strauss as "one of my most brilliant musical colleagues" during his lifetime. Flattery like this was actually a rarity for the music industry, which was already tough at the time. "Wagner revered Strauss' music to the highest degree - conversely, the German's opera music was admired by the Waltz King," explains Angerer.