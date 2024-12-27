In honor of Strauss
Corks pop in the Festspielhaus on Epiphany Day
Johann Strauss would have celebrated his 200th birthday on October 25, 2025. The Salzburg Wind Philharmonic with chief conductor Hansjörg Angerer will therefore be popping the corks in the Grosses Festspielhaus on Epiphany - in musical terms.
The orchestra - one of the world's leading wind philharmonics - will perform Strauss's works, from waltzes to Viennese dance music, in special versions for wind symphonies.
"With the 'Champagne Polka', Strauss proves how you can really make it sparkle and bubble musically," says chief conductor Angerer, looking forward to the concert morning.
In addition to Strauss compositions, "well-wishers" for the jubilarian should not be missing on this special occasion. For example, works by Johannes Brahms, Richard Wagner and Giuseppe Verdi will also be included in the birthday roundelay in the second part of the concert. The latter described Johann Strauss as "one of my most brilliant musical colleagues" during his lifetime. Flattery like this was actually a rarity for the music industry, which was already tough at the time. "Wagner revered Strauss' music to the highest degree - conversely, the German's opera music was admired by the Waltz King," explains Angerer.
Not losing sight of the positive side of life has always been important to the chief conductor. Even immediately after the pandemic, he gave his concerts under life-affirming mottos such as "Friends, life is worth living". "The difficult times we are living in have encouraged me in particular," he says.
Preparations for the concert on January 6 at the Großes Festspielhaus are in full swing. Wenzel Fuchs, first solo clarinettist of the Berliner Philharmoniker, will be the concertmaster.
