Pierer Industrie examines sale of company shares

Leoni not taken over until 2023

How will this be achieved? On the one hand, money is to flow through the shareholders - in this case Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH. On the other hand, the possibility of selling further shares in Leoni AG is also being examined. Stefan Pierer only took over the German wiring harness giant in 2023 and even injected 150 million euros to save the company, which was threatened with insolvency.